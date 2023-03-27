Second Rockford man found guilty in 2020 Rockford murder of Steven Delorme

WINNEBAGO COUNTY — After his involvement with a 2020 aggravated battery incident, a Rockford man has been found guilty of First Degree Murder following a bench trial on March 27.

Winnebago County State's Attorney J. Hanley announces that 61-year-old Rockford resident Harry Lawson, Jr. was found guilty of First Degree Murder.

The Court also found that the First Degree Murder was performed with the additional element of Exceptionally Brutal and Heinous Behavior Indicative of Wanton Cruelty.

During the evening of March 25, 2020, the defendant and a co-defendant, Dylan Myers, severely battered the victim, Steven Delorme, before dropping his body from a minivan in a secluded area on 20th Avenue.

A witness reported the situation by calling 911.

Steven Delorme died of his injuries on June 4, 2020.

The defendant will be sentenced between 20 years and natural life to be served in full without any goof time credit for the First Degree Murder verdict.

The co-defendant, Dylan Myers, was previously found guilty on July 7, 2022 of First Degree Murder with the additional element of Exceptionally Brutal and Heinous Behavior of Wanton Cruelty.

Dylan Myers' sentencing is set for May 19, 2023.