Rockford Police Department teams up with Rockford Park District to teach youth life lessons

ROCKFORD — The Rockford Park District is joining forces with the Rockford Police department to give kids a new perspective.
They’re teaching kids the discipline of boxing while at the same time having a mentor who has some background in law enforcement.
Curtis Sockwell, Retired Rockford Police Officer and Former School Resource Officer says, “It's been fun so far. This is week 2 of 4. And so we just out here having fun trying to teach them a little bit of discipline.”
The four week program gives kids ages 8 through 12 a taste of boxing.
It's funded through a grant from the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority.
Police mentors are not only there to teach them the basics of the punching bag.. but to translate it into lessons at home.
It aims to teach them the responsibility of things like listening to their parents and doing chores.
“It's like taking baby steps, trying to get them to do what they're supposed to do at home so that they will transition into school and they do what they're supposed to do at school. They recognize that there are consequences when you do something wrong, so I just tell them to think about it before you do it," Sockwell adds.
The Rockford Park District is hoping to have another youth boxing session again this summer.
New information on the next session will come out on the Rockford Park District's social media.