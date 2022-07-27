Rockford man sentenced to 5 years in federal prison for arson in 2020

ROCKFORD -- A 22-year-old Rockford man was sentenced today in federal court to 5 years in federal prison, 3 years of supervised release following imprisonment, and restitution in the amount of $965,591.
Cardenas pled guilty on March 18, 2022 to setting fire to the Burlington Coat Factory located in Rockford during a period of civil unrest in downtown Rockford in May of 2020.
According to the written plea agreement, Cardenas said that on May 30, 2020, he used a hammer to break into the glass front doors of Burlington Coat Factory, located at 6260 E. State Street, in Rockford.
He was wearing a hood and mask concealing his identity.
Cardenas went inside the Burlington Coat Factory with a Molotov cocktail which he used to start a fire inside the store.