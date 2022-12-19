Rayshawn Smith sentenced to life in prison for murder of ex-girlfriend Ashley Hardin

ROCKFORD (WREX) — 46-year-old Rayshawn Smith has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his ex-girlfriend, Ashley Hardin.
On December 15, Rayshawn Smith was sentenced to natural life for the offense of First Degree Murder.
During the early morning hours of July 23, 2022, Ashley Hardin was reported missing from her home by her minor child.
Hardin and her child smelled a gasoline odor and went outside the house to investigate.
Hardin never returned home.
During an investigation, officers found out that Ashley and Rayshawn Smith had previously been in a dating relationship.
The defendant posted a video on Facebook saying "People are going to wonder why I did what I did" and referred to Ashley in the video.
Officers found Ashley who was pronounced dead on the scene and found the defendant in his car with evidence related to the crime.
Among other injuries sustained, Hardin suffered from two gunshot wounds.
Smith had previously open pled to the charge of First Degree Murder with a firearm enhancement.
The Honorable Judge Jennifer Clifford sentenced the defendant to 60 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, which is the maximum possible sentence for First Degree Murder, and additionally sentenced the defendant to natural life for the firearm enhancement.