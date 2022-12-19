 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH
LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Winds could gust as high
as 55 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Falling and blowing snow may result in white out
conditions with zero visibility at times, making travel
extremely difficult, if not impossible. Power outages will also
be possible as a result of strong damaging wind gusts to 55
mph.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Bitterly cold wind chills as low as 25
below zero are likely during the height of the storm. Wind
chills of this magnitude can cause frostbite on exposed skin in
as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Rayshawn Smith sentenced to life in prison for murder of ex-girlfriend Ashley Hardin

  • 0
Rayshawn Smith mug

ROCKFORD (WREX) — 46-year-old Rayshawn Smith has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his ex-girlfriend, Ashley Hardin.

On December 15, Rayshawn Smith was sentenced to natural life for the offense of First Degree Murder.

During the early morning hours of July 23, 2022, Ashley Hardin was reported missing from her home by her minor child.

Hardin and her child smelled a gasoline odor and went outside the house to investigate.

Hardin never returned home.

During an investigation, officers found out that Ashley and Rayshawn Smith had previously been in a dating relationship.

The defendant posted a video on Facebook saying "People are going to wonder why I did what I did" and referred to Ashley in the video.

Officers found Ashley who was pronounced dead on the scene and found the defendant in his car with evidence related to the crime.

Among other injuries sustained, Hardin suffered from two gunshot wounds.

Smith had previously open pled to the charge of First Degree Murder with a firearm enhancement. 

The Honorable Judge Jennifer Clifford sentenced the defendant to 60 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, which is the maximum possible sentence for First Degree Murder, and additionally sentenced the defendant to natural life for the firearm enhancement.

Tags

Recommended for you