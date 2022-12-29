Rayshawn Smith dies in custody after being sentenced to life in prison for murder of Ashley Hardin

WILL COUNTY, Ill. — 46-year-old Rockford resident Rayshawn Smith has died while in custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Smith was sentenced to life in prison for murdering his ex-girlfriend, Ashley Hardin.
According to the Illinois Department of Corrections, Smith died on Christmas Day.
A cause of death has not been released.
Police found Hardin's body on July 23 in the Village of Roscoe, where Smith was later arrested as a suspect in the murder.
Smith pleaded guilty to the murder of Harden in October and was sentenced on December 16 in Winnebago County.