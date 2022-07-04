Police arrest Highland Park shooting suspect

LAKE FOREST (WREX) — Highland Police announce they've brought Robert Crimo III into custody.
He is the only suspect in the Highland Park shooting which left six dead and more than 20 people hurt.
Police say he was spotted and tried to run, but he eventually stopped his car and was arrested. Police say after he stopped, he was arrested "without incident."
Police believe they will not provide any more updates tonight barring a breaking development.
This is a developing story and we'll update this article with more information as it becomes available.