Police arrest Highland Park shooting suspect

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT
FOR NORTHEASTERN WINNEBAGO...NORTHWESTERN MCHENRY AND NORTHERN BOONE
COUNTIES...

At 844 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Beloit, moving
southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Beloit, Roscoe, Harvard, South Beloit, Rockton, Poplar Grove,
Candlewick Lake, Sharon, Capron, Hebron, Timberlane, Garden Prairie,
Chemung and Caledonia.

Including the following interstate...
I-90 between mile markers 0 and 5.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


TORNADO...POSSIBLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
432 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT TUESDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS

BOONE                 DE KALB               OGLE
WINNEBAGO

IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS

COOK                  DUPAGE                KANE
KENDALL               LAKE IL               MCHENRY
WILL

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES

IN NORTHWEST INDIANA

LAKE IN               PORTER

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALGONQUIN, AURORA, BELVIDERE,
BOLINGBROOK, BUFFALO GROVE, BYRON, CAROL STREAM, CHESTERTON,
CHICAGO, CRYSTAL LAKE, DEKALB, DOWNERS GROVE, ELGIN, EVANSTON,
GARY, GURNEE, HAMMOND, JOLIET, LEMONT, LOMBARD, MCHENRY,
MERRILLVILLE, MUNDELEIN, NAPERVILLE, OAK LAWN, OREGON,
ORLAND PARK, OSWEGO, PARK FOREST, PLANO, PORTAGE, ROCHELLE,
ROCKFORD, SCHAUMBURG, SYCAMORE, VALPARAISO, WAUKEGAN, WHEATON,
WILMINGTON, WOODSTOCK, AND YORKVILLE.

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT /1 PM EDT/ TO 8 PM CDT
/9 PM EDT/ TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Peak afternoon heat index values 105 to 109 degrees
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and central, east
central, north central and northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...From noon CDT /1 PM EDT/ to 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Police arrest Highland Park shooting suspect

  • Updated
  • 0
Bobby Crimo

LAKE FOREST (WREX) — Highland Police announce they've brought Robert Crimo III into custody.

He is the only suspect in the Highland Park shooting which left six dead and more than 20 people hurt.

Police say he was spotted and tried to run, but he eventually stopped his car and was arrested. Police say after he stopped, he was arrested "without incident."

Police believe they will not provide any more updates tonight barring a breaking development.

This is a developing story and we'll update this article with more information as it becomes available.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Investigative Reporter

William Ingalls is the Investigative Reporter at WREX. He joined the team in 2019 as a photographer after graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism and English from Augustana College. William was born and raised in Rockford.

Recommended for you