Pectonica Police Sergeant on leave due to multiple criminal charges

PECATONICA (WREX) -- On July 13, 2022, Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation officials arrested 54-year-old Jeffrey Stacy, a Pecatonica Police Sergeant.
According to the court documents acquired by 13 WREX at the Circuit Court of the 17th Judicial District, Stacy has been issued 7 charges:
2 counts of Intimidation
2 counts of Official Misconduct/Forbidden Act
2 counts of Disorderly Conduct
1 count of Electronic Harassment/Obscene Proposal
13 WREX has called to confirm with the Pecatonica Police Department that Sergeant Jeffrey Stacy is now on administrative leave.
In March 2022, the Chief of the Pecatonica Police Department requested an investigation of multiple allegations of criminal conduct by Stacy.
After investigating, an arrest warrant was issued on July 13, 2022 in Winnebago County for Stacy's arrest.
Stacy surrendered himself to the Ogle County Sheriff's Office.
Stacy has been released on a $50,000 bond.