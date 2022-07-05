Oregon police arrest 28-year-old Rockford resident for DUI, multiple citations

OREGON -- On July 3 around 12:10 p.m., Oregon Police arrested 28-year-old Rockford resident Dylan J. Daub for driving under the influence of alcohol.
The violations occurred in the 400 block of North 4th Street.
Daub was also issued citations for:
- Failure to signal
- Improper lane usage
- Operating a vehicle with an expired registration
- Operating an uninsured motor vehicle
- Illegal transportation of alcohol as a driver
- Driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood-alcohol content greater than .08%.
Daud was transported to Ogle County Jail.