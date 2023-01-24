Man from Janesville arrested for 8th OWI

JANESVILLE, WIS. (WREX) — A man form Janesville Wisconsin was arrested for his eighth total OWI after fleeing from police multiple times, according to the Janesville Police Department.
Officers saw a vehicle going through a residential area at an unreasonable speed just after midnight on Tuesday.
Officers conducted a traffic stop, but the driver fled from the scene.
Police performed a high-risk traffic stop on the driver who was identified as Dustin O'Connor.
O'Connor has had seven previous OWI convictions and was on active community supervision through the Department of Corrections.
O'Connor has the following charges of OWI - 8th offense, failure to obey traffic officer, fleeing, and parole violation.