The man accused of killing 10-year-old Destiny Huggins appeared in court earlier today.

Antonio Monroe, 44, was formally charged with six counts including two counts of first degree murder, two counts of aggravated kidnapping and two counts of aggravated battery.

Monroe plead not guilty to all counts and was provided a public defender for the case.

His next court date is scheduled for September 1 at 1:30 p.m.