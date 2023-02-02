 Skip to main content
Four Rockford men charged in the 2022 murders at Sinnissippi Park

  • Updated
Sinnissippi Park Shooting 1.png

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Four Rockford men have been charged with First Degree Murder from the July 23, 2022 shooting deaths at Sinnissippi Park.

When officers arrived in the park that night, they found a 27-year-old man dead from apparent gunshot wounds. 

Another victim, a 28-year-old , was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The Rockford Police Department's Gang Unit, along with the Rockford Park District Police, identified four suspects involved in the incident.

Warrants were issued for Jamie Pearson, Christopher Jackson, Davon Lewis, and Shyron Henderson.

Pearson and Jackson were arrested in Rockford and taken in the County Jail. 

Lewis is currently in custody on unrelated charges and with help from the Janesville Police Department, Henderson is also in Custody.

Jamie Pearson, 31, Rockford

First Degree Murder

Christopher Jackson, 30, Rockford

First Degree Murder

Davon Lewis, 31, Rockford

First Degree Murder

Shyron Henderson, 26, Rockford

First Degree Murder

If you have any information regarding this incident or others please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD).

