Floyd Brown to be sentenced Monday morning, prosecutors ask for life sentence

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The man who killed U.S. Marshal Jacob Keltner will find out how long he will stay in prison on Monday.

Floyd Brown was found guilty of second degree murder of a federal officer and several other charges this spring.

13 Investigates has found prosecutors want Brown to face life in prison for his crimes.

"For the reasons explained above, the United States respectfully requests that the Court impose a sentence of life imprisonment, followed by consecutive 10-year sentences on Count Seven and Eight, as required by statute."

Brown will be sentenced at 9:30 a.m. on Monday. WREX will update this article after the decision is handed down.

