Belvidere man sentenced after attempt to lure teenage girl for sex

BOONE COUNTY (WREX) — A Belvidere man pleaded guilty to the offense of Attempted Criminal Sexual Assault on Friday, December 2.
37-year-old Jerome Belton was sentenced to nine years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Belton also pleaded guilty to the offense of Luring of a Minor, and was sentenced on that charge to 5 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
The sentences will run simultaneously.
On September 9, Belton had made plans to meet a 13-year-old girl in the 1200 block of West Jackson Street.
The girl traveled to that location with two friends.
The girl approached Belton's car and was talking to him through an open car door, when Belton pulled her into the car and drove away.
Belton asked the girl to have sex with him in exchange for money, but she was able to escape and run away before anything physical could happen.
Shortly after that, Belton drove by the area of Becky Court and West Jackson Street, where he saw the girl's two friends.
Belton pulled the car over to talk to the friends and tried to get one of them to come into the car by promising her $100 if he could take her home for sex.
Two adults were talking through the area at the time of the conversation and began to approach the car. Belton drove away.
Witnesses noted the car's license plate, which was traced to Belton. Police found him at his home.
Belton is a registered sex offender and is on parole for Attempted Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault in Cook County.
Attempted Criminal Sexual Assault is a Class 2 Felony.
Due to Belton's prior record, the sentencing range for that offense is three to 14 years.
Attempt Luring of a Minor is a Class 3 Felony, for which Belton will face two to five years in jail.