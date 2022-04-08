Belvidere man arrested on multiple sex crimes

BELVIDERE (WREX) — Belvidere police arrested a man on Thursday after investigating reports of multiple sex crimes.
Antonio Acuna Benitez, 38, was arrested on one count of criminal sexual assault, a class one felony and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a class two felony.
On Wednesday, the Belvidere Police Department received a report that a juvenile girl had been inappropriately touched by an older man at a home located in the 2400 block of Ridgefield Drive in the City of Belvidere.
Belvidere Police was able to locate Benitez in the 2400 block of Ridgefield Drive where detectives were able to identify him as the suspect.
Benitez is in custody at the Boone County Jail on no bond.
Benitez faces up to 22 years in prison on those charges.