19-year-old Rockford man arrested in Sunday murders on 23rd Street

ROCKFORD (WREX) — 19-year-old Jaylon Jackson, the suspect in a shooting on Sunday night where five people were shot, has been arrested on Sunday by Rockford Police.
On January 15 around 4:43 p.m., Rockford Police Officers responded to reports of a shooting at 2311 23rd Street Apartments.
Three victims were found in or around that address.
One victim ran away after being shot and was found in the 4200 block of Middlebury Avenue.
The final victim transported himself to the hospital.
Three of the five victims died due to their injuries.
Jackson was taken to the hospital for medical treatment of a gunshot wound to the nose and left cheek.
Rockford Police Detectives are investigating the incident and have been able to identify one suspect, 19-year-old Rockford resident Jaylon Jackson.
Jackson, who was one of the five gunshot victims, was arrested and taken to Winnebago County Jail.
The Winnebago County State's Attorney has authorized two charges of First Degree Murder for Jackson.