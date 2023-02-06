Two teenagers arrested after shots fired on a Rockford street

ROCKFORD — Two teenagers were arrested after police received a report of shots fired in the 1600 block of 9th Street on the morning of Sunday, February 5.
When officers arrived on the scene, they saw multiple shell casings in the street.
A few minutes later, officers saw two 15-year-old males nearby and also found two handguns.
Both teenagers were attested and take to the Juvenile Detention Center.
The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized the following charges:
Juvenile Male, 15, Rockford
Reckless Discharge
Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon
Juvenile Male, 15, Rockford
Reckless Discharge
Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon