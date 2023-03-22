Sterling man arrested on multiple child pornography charges

STERLING — A 35-year-old man has been arrested on multiple child pornography charges Tuesday.
On March 21, Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) arrested 35-year-old Alex D. Leatherman of Sterling on one count of Possession of Child Pornography (Class 2 Felony) and one count of Disseminating Child Pornography (Class X Felony.)
On March 21, DCI Zone 2 Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was investigating a case of child pornography after receiving a Cybertip from Twitter.
DCI Zone 2 agents called Leatherman on the phone and he agreed to meet a ISP Troop 1 Headquarters in Sterling for a consensual interview.
Evidence gathered from Leatherman's phone and his confession of having and distributing child pornography during the interview led to the arrest of Leatherman.
Leatherman was taken to the Whiteside County Jail where he is awaiting a bond hearing.
The investigation remains open and on-going.
The Illinois State Police provide the following resource for parents, for the public to report crimes against children and victims to start their path towards healing and recovery.
To keep kids safe online, learn more at: https://illinoisattorneygeneral.gov/onlinesafe/.
To report online exploitation visit: www.cybertipline.org.
For resources for survivors of sexual abuse visit: https://www.missingkids.org/gethelpnow/csam-resources.