Second suspect arrested following shooting at Onyx Bar and Grill in Machesney Park

MACHESNEY PARK — A second suspect in the Onyx Bar and Grill shooting from Feb. 26th is now in custody.
Derek Graham, 21, was arrested Thursday, March 2, and is facing multiple charges.
He was also wanted on a warrant for armed robbery issued by the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Graham is currently being held without bond at the Winnebago County Jail.
This is the second suspect arrested in the shooting after Jimmie Rogers, 31, was arrested Monday, Feb. 27.
A total of four people were injured during the shooting.
Derek Graham's court date is expected for April, 11.