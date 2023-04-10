Roscoe man will spend more than 100 years behind bars for kidnapping, rape

ROCKFORD — More than three years after kidnapping and raping a woman, a Roscoe man finds out how long he’ll spend in jail for his crimes.
Judge Joseph McGraw sentenced Matthew Harkey to 112 years behind bars for several charges including sexual assault, sexual abuse and home invasion. Harkey would serve the first 101 years of his sentence consecutively and the final 22 years of his sentence (two different charges each adding 11 years onto his sentence) will be served concurrently (at the same time).
A jury ruled Harkey was guilty of those crimes and several others from March of 2019. According to court documents, Harkey kidnapped and handcuffed a woman before throwing her in the trunk of a car and took her to an empty house. Harkey locked her in the basement and raped her before the woman was able to escape and call the police.
While the sentencing ends the criminal case against Harkey, a major civil suit connected to these crimes is still ongoing.
Six women, including the victim of the crimes in the criminal case worked at Napleton Auto Group in Rockford with Harkey and have sued the company for negligent hiring, retention, supervision along with other alleged crimes.
The civil case is due back in court in June.