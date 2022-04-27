Rockford University host annual Denim Day to support sexual assault survivors

ROCKFORD (WREX) --- Rockford university held its annual Denim Day to help sexual assault survivors combat trauma and raise community awareness.
Kristen Clarke, the Director of Lang Wellness at Rockford University says Denim Day started in the late 90’s after a rape conviction was overturned in Italy.
“There was a rape case and the perpetrator was found not guilty because the victim had a pair of tight jeans on and the judge felt that because she had on tight jeans, she had to help the perpetrator take the jeans off and therefore there was consent,” Clarke said.
People now wear denim as a symbol of protest against sexual assault.
Katie Rogers an advocate for sexual assault and domestic violence at Remedies Renewing Lives, says she wants people to recognize assault and be vocal if it happens.
“If the survivor said I did not say you could do that, then that’s sexual assault,” Rogers said.
Staff at Rockford University want people to know that they're not alone and encourage them to seek help.
“Even if you are on the fence or you don’t feel comfortable necessarily yet saying everything, maybe start with what you are okay with,” Heather Kilpatrick said.
If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault and you want to seek help, call the 24-hour crisis hotline at 1-800-656-4673.