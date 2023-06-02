 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is forecasting Unhealthy
for Sensitive Groups (USG) for ozone for all of Illinois today.

Warm, dry, and sunny weather along with intensifying drought
conditions are major contributing factors for ozone formation. Air
Quality Index (AQI) forecasts and levels can normally be found at
AirNow.gov, but the unique widespread nature of this episode prompted
this extra National Weather Service alert.

Active children and adults, especially people with pulmonary or
respiratory disease such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor
activity.

Residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Air quality
forecasts and tips on how you can reduce your emissions can be found
at www.airnow.gov

media contact...217 558 1536.

Rockford man arrested on child pornography charges

  • Updated
  • 0
Michael Medina

ROCKFORD, Ill. — The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 2 arrested 45-year-old Michael Medina of Rockford on five counts of Possession of Child Pornography (Class 2 Felony) and two counts of Dissemination of Child Photography (Class X Felony.)

One June 1, ISP DCI Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force conducted a search warrant on a home in the 2800 block of Bluffside Drive in Rockford for Possession of Child Pornography. 

Medina is being held at the Winnebago County jail were he is awaiting his bond hearing.

The Illinois State Police provide the following resource for parents, for the public to report crimes against children, and victims to start their path towards healing and recovery.

To keep kids safe online, learn more at: https://illinoisattorneygeneral.gov/onlinesafe/

To report online exploitation visit: www.cybertipline.org

For resources for survivors of sexual abuse visit:

https://www.missingkids.org/gethelpnow/csam-resources 

