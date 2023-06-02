Rockford man arrested on child pornography charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. — The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 2 arrested 45-year-old Michael Medina of Rockford on five counts of Possession of Child Pornography (Class 2 Felony) and two counts of Dissemination of Child Photography (Class X Felony.)
One June 1, ISP DCI Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force conducted a search warrant on a home in the 2800 block of Bluffside Drive in Rockford for Possession of Child Pornography.
Medina is being held at the Winnebago County jail were he is awaiting his bond hearing.
