WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 PM CST
THURSDAY
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
accumulations of 4 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of a light
glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry and Ogle Counties.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions will likely impact the morning and afternoon commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

New bill could bring back death penalty in Illinois

Jail pic

SPRINGFILED, Ill. — A new bill looks to bring a "new-look" death penalty back to Illinois.

The bill was filed by one of the Stateline's local representatives, John Cabello.

If approved by the house, senate and signed by Governor JB Pritzker, the death penalty would only be back in certain murder cases including:

  • When a firefighter or police officer is killed in the line of duty
  • When a person is convicted of murdering two or more people
  • When a murder happens at a religious institution
  • When a person is convicted of murdering someone less than 12-year-old

Cabello told WREX that only the only way the death penalty could be brought forth is if the victim's family wants it.

"We feel like the victims have been left out of this for a very long period of time and they should have a say what they would like to see with the person who took away their loved one or loved ones," Cabello said.

Cabello went on to say there would have to be "iron-clad" proof when discussing the death penalty, and would need things like DNA, eye-witness and/or video evidence to elevate to the death sentence if it's approved by Illinois lawmakers.

Investigative Reporter

William Ingalls is the Investigative Reporter at WREX. He joined the team in 2019 as a photographer after graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism and English from Augustana College. William was born and raised in Rockford.

