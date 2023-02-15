New bill could bring back death penalty in Illinois

SPRINGFILED, Ill. — A new bill looks to bring a "new-look" death penalty back to Illinois.
The bill was filed by one of the Stateline's local representatives, John Cabello.
If approved by the house, senate and signed by Governor JB Pritzker, the death penalty would only be back in certain murder cases including:
- When a firefighter or police officer is killed in the line of duty
- When a person is convicted of murdering two or more people
- When a murder happens at a religious institution
- When a person is convicted of murdering someone less than 12-year-old
Cabello told WREX that only the only way the death penalty could be brought forth is if the victim's family wants it.
"We feel like the victims have been left out of this for a very long period of time and they should have a say what they would like to see with the person who took away their loved one or loved ones," Cabello said.
Cabello went on to say there would have to be "iron-clad" proof when discussing the death penalty, and would need things like DNA, eye-witness and/or video evidence to elevate to the death sentence if it's approved by Illinois lawmakers.