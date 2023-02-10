Man found guilty in June 2021 murder

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. — On February 9, 31-year-old Charles Beacham was found guilty of First Degree Murder after a jury trial.
During the early morning hours of June 2, 2021, Charles Beacham was at a party on the 1500 block of Meadow Court.
The defendant was sitting in the driver's seat of a car and the victim, Jaz Smith, was standing outside of the passenger window when the defendant leaned over and shot Smith in the neck.
Smith died a few days later in a hospital.
First Degree Murder is a Class M Felony that is punishable by a sentence of 20 to 60 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by three years of Mandatory Supervised Release.
This charge carries an addition 25 years to life prison sentence because the defendant personally used a firearm that proximately caused the death of Smith.
Beacham's next court date is February 17.