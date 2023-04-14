Man convicted in sexual assault of child after February 2022 incident

WINNEBAGO COUNTY — On April 13, 23-year-old Harold Mabry was convicted of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault following a bench trial.
The case is set for sentencing on May 31 at 10:00 a.m.
In February 2022, a child victim told a friend that she had been raped when she was younger.
Authorities were notified and an investigation identified Mabry as the person who sexually assaulted the child between June 2016 and April 2019.
Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault is a Class X Felony, punishable by a period of 6 to 60 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Any sentence to the Illinois Department of Corrections is to be served at 85% and will be followed by a period of Mandatory Supervised Release of 3 years to life.
Mabry will be required to register as a sex offender.