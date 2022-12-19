Iowa man arrested for possession of drugs, and weapons

BELVIDERE (WREX) — A man has been arrested and charged with aggravated unlawful use of weapons and unlawful possession of cannabis.
Belvidere Police Department's IMPACT unit conducted a traffic stop Monday afternoon for multiple traffic violations. The traffic stop happened on the Route 20 Bypass at Farmington Way.
Marcus Washington from Dubuque, Iowa was traveling from Chicago back to Iowa. Officer's smelled a strong odor of narcotics from the vehicle before searching the car with a K-9 Unit.
The search concluded with 70 grams of cannabis, a Glock 17 wit a 32-round extend magazine, and a Ruger .380 handgun.
The aggravated unlawful use of a weapon is a class 4 felony and punishable by 1 to 3 years in Illinois Department of Corrections.