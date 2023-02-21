Hanover man resentenced in Jo Daviess County after violating probation

JO DAVIESS COUNTY — A Hanover man has been resentenced in Jo Daviess County after violating the terms of his probation stemming from a January incident.
On February 17, John Hebert of Hanover was resentenced on a charge of Aggravated Battery - Peace Officer, which is a Class 2 felony.
The charge came from an incident on January 23 when a deputy sheriff, while trying to remove Hebert from a business after receiving complaints, was spit on by Hebert.
Hebert was originally sentenced to 18 months probation and 180 days jail.
After it was proven that Hebert had violated the terms of his probation, Judge Kevin Ward resentenced Hebert to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Incarceration will then be followed by one year of Mandatory Supervised Release.