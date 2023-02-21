Hanover man resentenced in Jo Daviess County after violating probation

Weather Alert

...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total ice and sleet accumulations up to a half inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Winnebago, Boone and McHenry Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. The hazardous conditions may impact the morning commute and likely will impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. &&