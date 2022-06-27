Freeport man wanted for murder

FREEPORT -- A felony arrest warrant has been issued for 35-year-old Freeport resident Jamar Mayfield for the offenses of:
- Two counts of First Degree Murder
- Two counts of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm
These charges are the result of an investigation into the murder of 23-year-old Freeport resident Daquaveon Jackson.
Jackson who was struck by gunfire and died on June 19 in the area of North Greenfield Drive and West Stephenson Street.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jamar Mayfield or with information about this crime is asked to contact either the Freeport Police Department at 815-235-8222 or Stateline Area Crime Stoppers at 866-TIPSNOW.