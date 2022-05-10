Freeport man arrested on several gun charges

FREEPORT (WREX) — Alex Dandridge, 28, who was wanted on a felony warrant on weapons charges, was arrested.
Dandridge was recognized by a Freeport officer while driving around the area of Galena Avenue and Broadway Street around 6:30 p.m. on Monday. Officers made contact with Dandridge after he parked his car in the 800 block of South Walnut Avenue, according to Freeport Police.
Authorities say he was wanted on a warrant after failing to appear in court on a felony firearm charge.
During the search, officers discovered 3.22 grams of cannabis as well as a modified handgun in his car.
Dandridge was taken into custody without incident and is being held at Stephenson County Jail.