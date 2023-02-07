Freeport home possibly targeted by gunfire

FREEPORT (WREX) — Freeport Police report that a home was been hit by gunfire Monday evening after possibly being specifically targeted.
On Monday, February 6 around 9:09 p.m., Freeport Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of South McKinley Avenue.
Upon arriving in the area, officers found that the home had been hit by gunfire.
During the investigation, officers discovered that the shooting was not random and it was thought that the home was specifically targeted.
There are currently no injuries reported from this incident.