Dan Sheets resigns from Dakota High School amid child porn allegations

  • Updated
Sheets booking photo

The former Dakota High School coach faces three sets of charges
Dakota Board of Education Dan Sheets Letter

DAKOTA, Ill. — Embattled Dakota football coach and teacher Dan Sheets officially resigns after three sets of child pornography charges.

The Dakota School District started investigating Sheets on July 11 after they were contacted about inappropriate behavior with a student.

From that point, the district told Sheets to stay off of school property and not contact anyone during the investigation.

Based on a Freedom of Information Act request filed by 13 WREX Investigates found that Sheets did request a hearing to explain his side of the story, but the request redacted the other emails by Sheets sent in our request.

Sheets faces three different sets of charges, all relating to child pornography, unauthorized videotaping or both.

The alleged filming happened as early as 2019 according to court documents.

13 WREX Investigates has also learned of several orders of protections filed against him since the first charges were filed.

The Dakota School Board accepted Sheets' letter of resignation at Wednesday's special board meeting, offering some kind of closure to a school and hundreds of students trying to start the year without distractions.

Last week, Dakota Superintendent Nik Butenhoff sent a statement saying he and the district will focus their attention to keeping students safe and protected in the wake of Sheets' alleged crimes.

