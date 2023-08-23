Dan Sheets resigns from Dakota High School amid child porn allegations

DAKOTA, Ill. — Embattled Dakota football coach and teacher Dan Sheets officially resigns after three sets of child pornography charges.

The Dakota School District started investigating Sheets on July 11 after they were contacted about inappropriate behavior with a student.

From that point, the district told Sheets to stay off of school property and not contact anyone during the investigation.

Based on a Freedom of Information Act request filed by 13 WREX Investigates found that Sheets did request a hearing to explain his side of the story, but the request redacted the other emails by Sheets sent in our request.

Sheets faces three different sets of charges, all relating to child pornography, unauthorized videotaping or both.

The alleged filming happened as early as 2019 according to court documents.

13 WREX Investigates has also learned of several orders of protections filed against him since the first charges were filed.

The Dakota School Board accepted Sheets' letter of resignation at Wednesday's special board meeting, offering some kind of closure to a school and hundreds of students trying to start the year without distractions.

Dakota CUSD #201 Superintendent releases statement on coach Daniel Sheets On August 16, law enforcement from Stephenson County Sheriff's Office and the Ogle County Sheriff's Office, arrested 37-year-old Dakota resident Daniel Sheets.

Last week, Dakota Superintendent Nik Butenhoff sent a statement saying he and the district will focus their attention to keeping students safe and protected in the wake of Sheets' alleged crimes.