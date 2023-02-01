Collins and Stone Funeral Home releases statement after incident of stolen van with body inside

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Collins and Stone Funeral Home in Rockford released a statement Wednesday after January's incident of a stolen van with a man's body inside.

Since Saturday, January 21, Collins and Stone Funeral Home Director Brandy Collins has cooperated with Rockford Police Department after a 23-year-old man committed crimes of stealing a van and abusing the corpse inside.

"We strive to lessen the burden of bereaved families as they face a very difficult time and we work diligently to comply with standards of regulations that apply to the funeral home profession. Our goal is to always provide quality services that our community has come to expect from us," stated Funeral Home Director, Brandy Collins.

"We will continue to partner with law enforcement and look forward to justice being served. Our sympathy and sincere prayers are with the family and friends affected by this crime."