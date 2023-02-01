 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH FOR AN ICE JAM IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam is possible.

* WHERE...A portion of north central Illinois, including the
following area, Winnebago.

* WHEN...Through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Rock River may rise out of its banks flooding
residential property and streets along the river. Localized water
level fluctuations are also possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- River ice spotters and river gauges indicate a developing ice
jam on the Rock River between Bauer Parkway and Latham Road
near Machesney Park. Localized flooding may develop quickly
along the river if ice jam worsens.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Watch means flooding is possible, but not yet certain, based
upon the latest forecasts. Persons with interests along area rivers,
creeks, and other waterways should monitor the latest forecasts and
be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Collins and Stone Funeral Home releases statement after incident of stolen van with body inside

Collin and Stone Sign

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Collins and Stone Funeral Home in Rockford released a statement Wednesday after January's incident of a stolen van with a man's body inside.

Since Saturday, January 21, Collins and Stone Funeral Home Director Brandy Collins has cooperated with Rockford Police Department after a 23-year-old man committed crimes of stealing a van and abusing the corpse inside.

"We strive to lessen the burden of bereaved families as they face a very difficult time and we work diligently to comply with standards of regulations that apply to the funeral home profession. Our goal is to always provide quality services that our community has come to expect from us," stated Funeral Home Director, Brandy Collins.

"We will continue to partner with law enforcement and look forward to justice being served. Our sympathy and sincere prayers are with the family and friends affected by this crime."

