Better Business Bureau: How to protect personal information from identity theft

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) Institute for Marketplace Trust is partnering with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) for Identity Theft Awareness week, which runs January 30 through February 3.
"Because Identity Theft is devastating for consumers as well as businesses, BBB is calling attention to the potential money loss and disruption," says Dennis Horton, Director of the Rockford Regional Office of the BBB.
"Scammers have stepped up with new tricks, but so have we. Being proactive on all fronts can reduce one's risk."
In 2021, the FTC acquired 5.8 million reports of Identity Theft in 2021, though it is thought that the actual number is much higher.
The reason is twofold:
- Many people who experience Identity Theft do not report it to authorities
- Other people do not know that they are even impacted
What is identity theft?
Identity theft is when cyber criminals deceptively find and use someone's personal identifiable information (PII) for financial or personal benefit.
Scammers have all kinds of ways to collect the information, often without you knowing or having done anything wrong.
Some methods include email hacking, impersonation, phishing, company data breaches, and accessing computers through unsecured Wi-Fi (like at a coffeeshop or retail store.)
What do scammers do with your personal information once they get it?
Scammers can seamlessly become you, using your identity to open accounts, apply for loans and credit cards, file taxes, or secure medical insurance.
Con artists might also be able to withdraw money from your personal bank account.
In addition, your personal information (like your personal information, credit card account, medical history, and social security number) can be sold to others on the internet.
How do you spot identity theft?
Detecting this kind of theft can be difficult.
In most cases, statements for bills and new accounts will most likely be sent to other addresses.
Unfortunately, you may not notice the suspicious activity until the scammer has already causes damage to your personal asset, credit, and reputation.
In the United States, residents have the right to check their credit report with each of the three major credit bureaus (Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion) once per year at AnnualCreditReport.com. This is the only free credit-reporting service vetted by the Federal Trade Commission.
Check your accounts regularly and be suspicious if certain bills stop showing up.
If bills do not arrive on time, follow up with either the company or your financial institution.
Keep an eye out for unexplained withdrawals, charges, and accounts.
Many financial accounts also offer automatic alerts to your phone and email so you are notified each time a transaction is made. Set these up for your protection.
What step do you take if you suspect identity theft?
Act quickly.
Visit identitytheft.gov for information on how to stop and recover from the theft.
Tips from the Better Business Bureau on how to protect yourself against Identity Theft:
- Regularly update your computer and phone app's software to keep up with the latest security improvements and repairs.
- Set privacy and security settings on websites to your comfort level when it comes to information sharing. It is your right to limit how much of your information is available to others.
- Beware of links in unsolicited emails, text messages, and ads on social media sits. If the source is unverified or looks phishy to you, don't click it.
- Use public Wi-Fi with caution. These networks are not secure.
- Make sure websites are security-enabled (with https) before entering financial or credit card information.
- Use strong passwords on your accounts, but change them often. Enable multi-factor authentication when available.
- Shred documents containing personal account numbers. These include credit card applications, insurance forms, financial statements, health forms, and utility bills.
For more details on Identity Theft Awareness week free events and resources, visit ftc.gov/IDTheftWeek.