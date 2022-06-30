BBB warns public of 'new twist' on law enforcement impostors

ROCKFORD -- The Better Business Bureau warns the public to watch out for a "new twist" on scammers impersonating both local and national law enforcement officers.
Con artists are using doctored images online of police badges and other fake credentials to gain trust to steal your money and identity.
“This new trick makes the con artist more believable,” says Dennis Horton, director of the Rockford Regional Office of the Better Business Bureau.
“It can take people off guard as an extra scare tactic. Fear can cloud judgment, and it’s easy to think it’s important to follow instructions because it’s the police.”
The scam works by the victim receiving a telephone call, text message, or social media message from someone alleging to be from a law enforcement agency.
The imposters say that there is a problem that needs to be resolved immediately, usually by sending them a fee.
In a recent version of this scam, the imposter insists that they have seized a package with your name on it.
Scammers will threaten fines, arrest, or other penalties to scare victims into immediate actions.
A new twist to this scam is that if the victim hesitates, the scammers will offer to text or email credentials to confirm their identity.
No matter how convincing the badge is or the imposter's story may be, always do research before acting on the resolution.
Even if the impostor's threats scare you, don't give in to the pressure. Hang up or ignore the message.
Never send money to strangers. Scammers will probably request wire funds or prepaid gift cards to avoid tracking.
Guard your information carefully and don't share it without making sure that you are speaking to a legitimate official.
If you spot a law enforcement scam, report it to the Scam Tracker.
You can also report your experience to the FBI online to help others avoid similar schemes.