815 Get Connected Program Helps Individuals from Prison Get Back into Society

ROCKFORD — Returning citizens who were incarcerated are getting the push they need to re-enter into society through a program called, Get Connected 815.
Founder and CEO, Tretara Flowers, started the program back in November of 2019, after she served 10 years in prison at 18 years old. When she got out her re-entry journey was difficult, having no help, but used that as an opportunity to help others.
"I did the work from my basement," she said. "I met people where they are at and supplied them with information that they did not know existed. I just find that rewarding to watch someone go through a process and see the success they wanted to see in their life."
Get Connected 815 provides free services to help individuals like, social group sessions, case management, job hunting, independent living and even providing transportation to jobs.
One of the graduates from her program, William Hall, says through this he was able to get a fresh start, get his life on track and be more present for his family.
"Coming home after serving four years you come home to nothing and have to start from scratch, Hall said. " I ended up taking a chance and called Tretera, met her and next thing you know she helped me get connected to the Rockford Career College."
Although Hall spent over 17 years in prison throughout his life, at 37-years-old he says is proud of himself for joining, graduating, and turning his life around.
"She gets you to that comfortable spot that makes you want to give it a shot! this lady is willing to invest all of this time into you, so it makes sense and I hope other people have the decency to give her and the program a shot."
If you know anyone who would benefit from this program is encouraged to visit Get Connected 815 Facebook page or call Tretara at (815) - 329 - 5199.