7.5 pounds of cannabis, narcotics packaging found in car during traffic stop

WINNEBAGO COUNTY -- On June 27 around 3:30 p.m., a Winnebago County Sheriff's Deputy pulled over a car for a traffic violation in the area of North Second Street and Windsor Road.
During the traffic stop, the Deputy carried out a probable cause search of the vehicle and found approximately 7.5 pounds of cannabis and narcotics packaging material.
An investigation led officers to the 7300 block of Meander Drive in Rockford where more cannabis was located along with a large amount of money.
After reviewing the facts of the case, the Winnebago County State's Attorney's office issued the following charge:
Anthony Peterson, 25, Rockford
Possession with Intent to Deliver - 2,000-5,000 grams of Cannabis (Class 1 Felony)