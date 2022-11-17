$20 million security grant offered to non-profits at risk of terrorist attack

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) has a grant opportunity available for non-profit organizations in Illinois.
The grant amounts to $20 million. The grant is eligible to 501(c)3 organizations that are deemed at high-risk of a terrorist attack by a terrorist organization.
Eligible applicants, upon approval will receive grants of up to $150,000 per site, for up to three sites, for a maximum of $450,000 per sub applicant.
“The safety of Illinoisans has always been, and will always be, my number one priority,” said Governor JB Pritzker.
“That’s why we are deploying a new grant program so nonprofit organizations can bolster their security protocols—safeguarding their staff and greater community.
The funds provided must be used for target-hardening activities, such as active shooter trainings, or through the purchase and installations of security equipment. Learn more about this grant.