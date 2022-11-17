$20 million security grant offered to non-profits at risk of terrorist attack

Weather Alert

...Bursts of Snow in Scattered Heavier Snow Showers... Through 7 PM CST, scattered snow showers will continue to push eastward across the area. The heaviest snow showers will produce short-lived bursts of snow. Combined with winds gusting up to 30 mph, visibility will drop down as low as one half mile at times. In addition, patchy snow accumulation may occur on some roads, with elevated and less traveled roadways the most susceptible. Motorists should be prepared to encounter rapidly changing conditions in and near heavier snow showers. Slow down and increase following distance.