 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Bursts of Snow in Scattered Heavier Snow Showers...

Through 7 PM CST, scattered snow showers will continue to push
eastward across the area. The heaviest snow showers will produce
short-lived bursts of snow. Combined with winds gusting up to 30
mph, visibility will drop down as low as one half mile at times.
In addition, patchy snow accumulation may occur on some roads,
with elevated and less traveled roadways the most susceptible.
Motorists should be prepared to encounter rapidly changing
conditions in and near heavier snow showers. Slow down and
increase following distance.

$20 million security grant offered to non-profits at risk of terrorist attack

  • Updated
  • 0
Back to Business Grant Program
By Nick Landi

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) has a grant opportunity available for non-profit organizations in Illinois.

The grant amounts to $20 million. The grant is eligible to 501(c)3 organizations that are deemed at high-risk of a terrorist attack by a terrorist organization.

Eligible applicants, upon approval will receive grants of up to $150,000 per site, for up to three sites, for a maximum of $450,000 per sub applicant. 

“The safety of Illinoisans has always been, and will always be, my number one priority,” said Governor JB Pritzker.

“That’s why we are deploying a new grant program so nonprofit organizations can bolster their security protocols—safeguarding their staff and greater community.

The funds provided must be used for target-hardening activities, such as active shooter trainings, or through the purchase and installations of security equipment. Learn more about this grant

Tags

Recommended for you