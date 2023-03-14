2 people arrested after Byron, Oregon UPS drop boxes broken into

OGLE COUNTY — Two people are arrested in connection to UPS drop box break-ins in Byron and Oregon.
On March 13, a vehicle was reported to have broken into the UPS drop boxes in Byron and Oregon.
Oregon Police stopped a vehicle that matched a reported description in the 100 block of South 3rd Street.
30-year-old Rock Island resident and driver of the vehicle, Egan Maginas, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Maginas was also issued citations for no valid registration, driver's license, or insurance.
47-year-old Plano, Texas resident Kevin Torrey was arrested for the charges of Theft Under $500 and Possession of Burglary Tools.
Both Maginas and Torrey were taken to the Ogle County Jail.
Other jurisdictions may have charged pending.
If you have packages that have not been accounted for, please contact the Oregon Police Department at 815-732-2162.