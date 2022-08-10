 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based almost entirely on observed precipitation
as little to no additional precipitation is currently expected over
the next 24 to 48 hours.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected to be issued this evening.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY MONDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to
confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge.

* WHEN...From this evening to early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge
Campground east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 10.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 13.5 feet early Friday afternoon.
It will then fall below flood stage Sunday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

More than a dozen companies developing single standard to detect cyberattacks faster

More than a dozen companies are developing a single standard for detecting cyberattacks faster. A woman holding an iPhone X with Amazon on the screen is pictured here in Russia in September 2018.

 Adobe Stock

More than a dozen companies in the cybersecurity space are developing a single, open standard for sharing data about hacking threats, a project the companies say could help organizations detect cyberattacks more quickly.

The initiative led by Amazon, Cloudflare, Crowdstrike, IBM, Okta and Salesforce, among others, aims to solve a critical bottleneck in the sharing of threat information: The different data formats currently in use across multiple cybersecurity tools and products.

According to the companies, that mismatch can cause delays in understanding how a cyberattack may be unfolding because data from one tool often must be converted into a compatible format to work with another tool. That can hinder analysis of the underlying threat data, said Mark Ryland, a top cybersecurity executive at Amazon Web Services, Amazon's cloud computing arm.

"Having a holistic view of security-related data across tools is essential for customers to effectively detect, investigate and mitigate security issues," said Ryland in a release. "Customers tell us that their security teams are spending too much time and energy normalizing data across different tools rather than being able to focus on analyzing and responding to risks."

The new standard — known as the Open Cybersecurity Schema Framework — was announced Tuesday at the Black Hat cybersecurity conference in Las Vegas.

"The OCSF initiative is truly unprecedented," said Erkang Zheng, CEO of the cybersecurity firm JupiterOne, in a release. "Normalizing data prior to ingestion has been one of the biggest pain points for security professionals, and the universal framework proposed by the OCSF, powered by a common domain knowledge across several security vendors, simplifies this time-consuming step, ultimately enabling better and stronger security for all."

The initiative comes as the Biden administration has ramped up outreach to the private sector in hopes of safeguarding critical infrastructure and other US assets from a wave of cyberattacks. Last month, US officials announced an effort to fill hundreds of thousands of vacant cybersecurity jobs, describing the talent shortage as both a national security challenge and an economic opportunity for the middle class.

