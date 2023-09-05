Athlete of the Week-Ainsley Stovall

FREEPORT — Aquin Volleyball's Ainsley Stovall has been a staple to the Lady Bulldogs success the last four years.

Her performance at the State Championship game last year helped bring home the trophy and now, she looks to get one more before moving on to College.

Fresh off a state title, she looks to lead her team to the podium one final time.

"Some of the expectations this season is to take each game game by game," Stovall said.

"Just kind of work on filling some of those spots that we had emptied last year."

As a Junior, Stovall was a dominant force on the court.

Her and her former Lady Bulldog teammate, now Southeast Missouri State Outside Hitter Lucy Arndt, combined for 27 kills in the state title game.

Earning a spot on the All-State Team as an Honorable Mention.

"Being a part of that team was honestly a dream, not many people get to experience being on such a crazy state team like that," she said.

"I was really thankful for that opportunity."

While she shows off her volleyball skills on the court, she shows off in other ways too.

Keeping her team relaxed with her slick dance moves, even when things get tough.

"We're here to have fun," she said.

"We're here to play volleyball and do what we love. So I think it's really important to make sure you're having fun and staying loose while you're playing volleyball."

She takes her dancing, and her volleyball game, to Southern Wesleyan University located in South Carolina.

A spot where she can spend a little more time outside working on her craft.

"I knew that I wanted to go far from home somewhere warm, specifically," she said.

"I got there and I just fell in love with the campus, fell in love with the coach and the girls, I feel like it was a really good fit for me."

She looks back on her four years and says she is thankful that she got to play for a coach, who she also gets to call Mom.

"I'm just super glad that we were able to keep the volleyball team in the family," she said.

"It's kind of sad that we lost my sister playing last year but I'm just thankful that we got to have those memories and can't wait to make more memories with my mom this year."