Mercyhealth Volunteer Association celebrates 100 years

ROCKFORD (WREX) - The Mercyhealth Volunteer Association is celebrating its 100th anniversary throughout 2023.
A kick-off celebration was held Wednesday at the Mercyhealth Javon Bea Hospital-Rockton in the Funderburg Auditorium. More events like this will continue for employees and volunteers throughout the year.
Javon Bea, Mercyhealth's President and CEO, was at the event to congratulate the volunteers on the organization's years of service. He also highlighted many of their accolades throughout the years.
Some of these highlights included publishing and selling enough cookbooks to fund an X-ray machine, hospital renovations, and surgical equipment.
"I could go on and on about all that our volunteers have accomplished over the years," Bea said. "Your can-do attitude and selflessness have not only lifted spirits, it has also enhanced the care patients receive and made our community a better place to live."
"We are so proud of the great work the Rockford Memorial Auxiliary volunteers have accomplished over the past century to continue the mission set forth by our founder, Mrs. Alma Fringer, to support a worthy institution in order that the best science has to offer might be made available to all," said Rosalie England, Manager of Volunteer Services.
"As we move into this next century, we many have a new name, the Mercyhealth Volunteer Association, but we will continue our mission of supporting health care and our community yesterday, today and tomorrow. I would like to congratulate and thank all past and present volunteers on this great accomplishment. I am positive they will continue doing great work to support Mercyhealth and the Rockford community for many years to come."
Mercyhealth volunteers spend thousands of hours yearly supporting patients, families and partners in both of Mercyhealth's Rockford hospitals. Over their 100-year history, they have donated over eight million dollars to benefit different programs, such as the Ronald McDonald Mobile, the purchase of medical equipment, community partnerships, scholarships, and renovation projects, among others.
Funds are raised via sales at their gift and thrift shops and through vendor fundraising events.