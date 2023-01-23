Local Rockford organization receives $20,000 donation

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A local nonprofit organization in Rockford received a generous donation and a new partnership that will be used to help grow entrepreneurship in Rockford.
Midland State Bank donated $20,000 to Rockford nonprofit Think Big. The organization supports women and minority entrepreneurs and business development.
Director of Community Economic Development Martesha Brown said this partnership will allow for multiple new networking opportunities.
“This project is an impactful way to invest in the Rockford community and its women- and minority-owned businesses," Brown Said. "We are excited to continue to partner with the organization to invest in entrepreneurs and small business development.”
Midland will also be serving as one of the lead sponsors of the 2023, "Business to Legit" Think Big Expo. The event focuses on providing in person opportunities for women - and minority owned businesses.
“We are thankful for this donation from Midland States Bank and thrilled to have them as a continued partner in growing entrepreneurship in the Rockford Region," said Think Big Co-Founder Dr. Sheila Hill. "We invite the community to stay tuned on the upcoming Think Big Expo and Business to Legit event this upcoming summer.”