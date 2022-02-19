Local photographer inspiring next generation of visual storytellers during Black History Month

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Lights. Camera. Action.
Is something 18-year-old Tamir Bell has been familiar with for the last four-and-a-half years of his life.
"What I love most about taking pictures and doing videography is that I get to inspire others," said Bell, co-owner of Evolution Digital Marketing Agency.
And today, Bell gets the chance to do just that.
With several kids who want to learn how to tell stories through pictures.
"I actually live to give back to the youth," said Bell. "And this is just an amazing opportunity."
Giving back is nothing new to Bell. Just last year he was named NAACP Youth Advocate of the Year.
Hoping to show kids anything is possible, no matter who you are.
"To really share the history of the camera and let kids know what I do and that they can do it too," said Bell. "So I hope to inspire just one."
For Discovery Center, its celebrating Bell's leadership and talents during Black History Month.
"We are so excited to have him here to celebrate this different art form," said Andrea Vesecky, early childhood educator at Discovery Center. "We really wanted to bring somebody with a hands on project and experience for our kids."
For Bell, Black History Month is all about coming together in order to pave the way for future generations.
"Especially in our culture, we have to stick together and help one another rise to the top," said Bell.
Rising together and leading the way for others.
The fun continues next Saturday at Discovery Center as the museum will host 'Build Your Own Discovery Town' where kids will get to build their own town from recycled materials.