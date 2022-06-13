 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Peak afternoon heat index values between 105 to 109
degrees expected Tuesday and Wednesday.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and north central and
northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Humidity may be lower on Wednesday with
high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Illinois Small Business Development Center presents robotic expo June 16

  • Updated
  • 0
Robotics used for analysis

ROCKFORD -- On Thursday, June 16, the Illinois Small Business Development Center at Rockford Chamber (Rockford SBDC) will be presenting the latest technology in robotic automation from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm at A-American Machine & Assembly at 1665 Elmwood Road.

At the event, a group of robotics and automation experts will be on hand to provide demonstrations of robotics systems.

There will also be an opportunity for attendees to speak with experts and learn about how automation integration can help a facility's productivity.

The event is free, but registration tickets are required and can be found online.

Business owners and professionals in Manufacturing, Warehouse, Industrial, Hospitality, Health Care, Retail, Sanitation, and Security are encouraged to attend the event.

“We want this expo to grow annually and become a place where companies can collaborate and connect,” said Edward Caceres, director at Rockford SBDC.

“Robotics and Automation are the future and we want the Rockford region to be in the forefront of these emerging technologies .”

