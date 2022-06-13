Illinois Small Business Development Center presents robotic expo June 16

ROCKFORD -- On Thursday, June 16, the Illinois Small Business Development Center at Rockford Chamber (Rockford SBDC) will be presenting the latest technology in robotic automation from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm at A-American Machine & Assembly at 1665 Elmwood Road.
At the event, a group of robotics and automation experts will be on hand to provide demonstrations of robotics systems.
There will also be an opportunity for attendees to speak with experts and learn about how automation integration can help a facility's productivity.
The event is free, but registration tickets are required and can be found online.
Business owners and professionals in Manufacturing, Warehouse, Industrial, Hospitality, Health Care, Retail, Sanitation, and Security are encouraged to attend the event.
“We want this expo to grow annually and become a place where companies can collaborate and connect,” said Edward Caceres, director at Rockford SBDC.
“Robotics and Automation are the future and we want the Rockford region to be in the forefront of these emerging technologies .”