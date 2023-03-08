Highlighting Rockford Women-Owned Businesses on International Women's Day

ROCKFORD — In honor of International Women's Day, always celebrated on March 8th, we're highlighting some local women-owned businesses.
Cleta Berryhill is the owner of Cleta's Stay And Sew, once a pharmacy for 45 years, now a studio to live out her life-long passion of sewing.
“I just love putting the fabric together and making something, especially something that's going to be life-long,” says owner Cleta Berryhill.
The shop is located on S. Main St., teaching classes to help adults learn the basics of sewing and making everything from quilts to skirts with fabrics imported from Ghana.
“People come in and they decide what fabrics and what outfit they want, so I take their measurements and I make them an African outfit,” says Berryhill.
Family-owned business, Meg’s Daily Grind is also run by women.
Owner Leslie Erickson says, “It's a blessing and a curse working with family… but we all get along really well.”
The sister and mom trio opened the coffee shop in 2001. More than twenty years, two locations, and one coffee truck later, they are still growing their family.
“Getting to know our customers as not just our customers, but they became our friends and family. That's been the best part.”
Erickson says they have built a strong relationship with the people they serve.
“The community has been really good to us. Rockford embraces their own and if you give back to the community they will support you.”
Cleta's Stay and Sew is known for her African American-inspired quilting and designs, but she wants to welcome her business to everyone and hopes to be a role model to other women and entrepreneurs of all ages.
“You can be 70 and start something new... especially when you've done a certain job, and now once you retire, you can step out in your passion... work and enjoy your life and golden years.”
Cleta plans to spend this summer teaching quilting to kids and a new group of lessons for both men and women will begin in April. You can stop inside at 1029 S Main St. to sign up.
Keep a lookout for Meg's Coffee Truck launching for spring soon on their social media.