Business expert Bruce Vojak to speak at Morrison Tech on September 28

MORRISON (WREX) — On Wednesday, September 28, Bruce Vojak, Managing Director of Breakthrough Innovation Advisors, LLC, will host a live presentation in the Parkinson Auditorium at 11:00 a.m.
The event is sponsored by Whiteside County Economic Development and is open to the public for free.
Online registration is required and lunch will be provided.
As a leading authority on Breakthrough Innovation, Bruce brings broad expertise that he shares throughout his speech.
Bruce is also co-author of the book, No Excuses Innovation: Strategies for Small and Medium Sized Mature Enterprises.
Morrison Tech and Whiteside County Economic Development plan on scheduling additional programs in the future that will provide the region's businesses and stakeholders with critical information, ideas, and networking opportunities.