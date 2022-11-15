 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Snow with slushy accumulations on roadways expected.
Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

&&

Boone County Community Foundation distributes over $80k in grants to 23 recipients

  • Updated
  • 0
boone county community foundation

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WREX) — On Tuesday, November 15, the Boone County Community Foundation hosted their annual community grant breakfast themed, "Love + Action = Community." 

The 2022 grants totaled over $80,000 and were awarded to 23 Boone County organizations.

Since 2011, the Boone County Community Foundation has given out more than $2 million in grants and scholarships. 

The 2022 Community Grant Recipients:

  • Belvidere Area Chamber of Commerce: $2,000
    Hispanic outreach, inclusivity & events

  • Blackhawk Area Boy Scouts of America: $1,250
    Membership & Program Assistance

  • Boone County Arts Council: $3,000
    5th grade arts festival

  • Boone County Auction Association: $2,500
    Wash Rack for Sheep Barn

  • Boone County Council on Aging: $1,500
    Telephone Reassurance Program

  • Boone County Fair Association & 4H: $10,000
    Upgrade to 4-H and Grange Stands

  • Boone County Museum of History: $7,500
    Virtual Historic House Museum

  • Children’s Home & Aid Society: $5,500
    Doula Program for high-risk young woman

  • Farmwork and Landscaper Advocacy Project: $2,000
    Outreach, Education, Financial Assistance

  • Flaming Monkey 4H Robotics Team: $2,600
    Robotics Competition and Outreach

  • Girl Scouts of America: $1,250
    Direct costs of programming, membership for Boone County

  • Growth Dimensions Economic Development: $2,000
    FastTrac Curriculum into Spanish, Outreach, Resources

  • Habitat for Humanity of Boone County: $5,000
    Home Construction Costs

  • Lutheran Social Service of Illinois: $5,350
    Basic need items for children & families in therapeutic and foster care

  • Northern Illinois Food Bank: $5,000
    Take 50 for four Boone County Member Agencies

  • Parks & Conservation Foundation: $4,000
    Oasis (sensory) room for Special Recreation Association

  • Poplar Grove Lions: $4,800
    Bleachers and concrete pad for Poplar Grove Lions Park

  • Regional Access & Mobilization Project: $2,000
    TNT curriculum & transition service

  • Rock Valley College: $5,000
    Welding simulator for technical education to middle school

  • Rosecrance: $1,500
    Therapeutic Recreation group for Belvidere Clinic

  • Sister Cities Association of Belvidere: $1500
    Summer exchange program

  • Winnebago-Boone Farm Bureau: $4,500
    Agriculture education programs in Boone County

  • Zion Lutheran Church: $1,000
    Food Distribution

