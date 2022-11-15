Boone County Community Foundation distributes over $80k in grants to 23 recipients

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WREX) — On Tuesday, November 15, the Boone County Community Foundation hosted their annual community grant breakfast themed, "Love + Action = Community."
The 2022 grants totaled over $80,000 and were awarded to 23 Boone County organizations.
Since 2011, the Boone County Community Foundation has given out more than $2 million in grants and scholarships.
The 2022 Community Grant Recipients:
- Belvidere Area Chamber of Commerce: $2,000
Hispanic outreach, inclusivity & events
- Blackhawk Area Boy Scouts of America: $1,250
Membership & Program Assistance
- Boone County Arts Council: $3,000
5th grade arts festival
- Boone County Auction Association: $2,500
Wash Rack for Sheep Barn
- Boone County Council on Aging: $1,500
Telephone Reassurance Program
- Boone County Fair Association & 4H: $10,000
Upgrade to 4-H and Grange Stands
- Boone County Museum of History: $7,500
Virtual Historic House Museum
- Children’s Home & Aid Society: $5,500
Doula Program for high-risk young woman
- Farmwork and Landscaper Advocacy Project: $2,000
Outreach, Education, Financial Assistance
- Flaming Monkey 4H Robotics Team: $2,600
Robotics Competition and Outreach
- Girl Scouts of America: $1,250
Direct costs of programming, membership for Boone County
- Growth Dimensions Economic Development: $2,000
FastTrac Curriculum into Spanish, Outreach, Resources
- Habitat for Humanity of Boone County: $5,000
Home Construction Costs
- Lutheran Social Service of Illinois: $5,350
Basic need items for children & families in therapeutic and foster care
- Northern Illinois Food Bank: $5,000
Take 50 for four Boone County Member Agencies
- Parks & Conservation Foundation: $4,000
Oasis (sensory) room for Special Recreation Association
- Poplar Grove Lions: $4,800
Bleachers and concrete pad for Poplar Grove Lions Park
- Regional Access & Mobilization Project: $2,000
TNT curriculum & transition service
- Rock Valley College: $5,000
Welding simulator for technical education to middle school
- Rosecrance: $1,500
Therapeutic Recreation group for Belvidere Clinic
- Sister Cities Association of Belvidere: $1500
Summer exchange program
- Winnebago-Boone Farm Bureau: $4,500
Agriculture education programs in Boone County
- Zion Lutheran Church: $1,000
Food Distribution