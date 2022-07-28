Unincorporated Winnebago County residents now pay per season for yard waste removal

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — On July 15, residents living in unincorporated Winnebago County received a notice that beginning in August, yard waste removal services would no longer be included in their weekly waste and recycling pick-up.
Rock River Disposal worked with Winnebago County Board Chairman Joseph Chiarelli and Board Member Kevin McCarthy to come to a pricing agreement for residents.
The agreement now is for residents to pay a cost of $175 per season to continue receiving yard waste removal services.
In addition, a complimentary 95-gallon tote from Rock River Disposal will be included for residents to put their yard waste inside.
These containers will make weekly pick-up easier on waste haulers.
“By working with RRD, we were able to come to an agreement to lower the additional cost for yard waste removal for our unincorporated residents,” said Chairman Chiarelli.
“Our goal is to always assist our residents in reducing cost burdens while maintaining an expected level of service.”
Customers who have already signed up for the subscription have been notified that the fee increase goes into effect on August 3.
“We thank Rock River Disposal for coming to the table and listening to its customers’ concerns,” said District 11 Winnebago County Board Member Kevin McCarthy.
“Moving forward, we will continue to make it our mission to advocate for our county residents and partner with local businesses to best serve the community.”
“Our company worked closely with the county in finding a reasonable solution for all of us,” said Kiel Pennington, Midway Division Vice President for Rock River Disposal.
“Our company and our employees take pride in the jobs we do every day. We have been, and will continue to remain, the only company that offers yard collection services to every resident in Winnebago County.”
The amount of yard waste allowed per customer will not change and are limited to two bundles of sticks outside of the tote.
Contact the Customer Service Department with any questions or to sign up for a subscription yard waste service at 815-965-2489.