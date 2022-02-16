Secondhand Curves empowering women of all sizes this Saturday during Galentine's Day event

ROCKFORD (WREX) — For the last nine years in Rockford, Secondhand Curves has made sure women of all sizes feel empowered.
This weekend, that continues during the clothing store's Sip N' Shop Galentine's Day.
"We're all about self love and body positivity," said Rachel Cadie, owner of Secondhand Curves. "If people come into the store and make horrible comments about their body, we're quick to check them on that."
The Sip N' Shop will feature karaoke, drinks, and special sales on clothes.
The fun event is designed to shine a light on body positivity within the community.
The store's mission is to help plus size women find the best fit, while providing quality items at a low price.
And when it comes to breaking the stigma surrounding bigger women, Cadie says awareness is key.
"Just being able to post photos and videos to show other women that you can wear anything," said Cadie. "Just because we're plus size doesn't mean that we're promoting obesity. It doesn't mean we are unhealthy. We're normal people just like anyone else."
The Sip N' Shop takes place at the Rockford location at 6 p.m. on Saturday. It is free to the public.