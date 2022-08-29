Rockford plans $12 million in funding for Barber Coleman, more than $20 million in other projects

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Two years after getting $54 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds, Rockford puts down tentative plans for a large chunk of those dollars.
The city already approved north of $10 million dollars for projects like Think Big, a workforce development program to get kids into the trades, and several construction projects.
On Monday, the city offered up their preliminary plan for where more than $35 million of the remaining money will go.
The biggest price tag by a wide margin went to Barber Colman, a building which has been the center of several rebuild projects. The city currently has a buyer with J Jeffers, but that deal won't finalized until the end of the year.
The city wants to put up $12 million to help the development along, but city administrator Todd Cagnoni says the number stems from the approximate cost of demolition. He went on to say the city sees far more value in redeveloping the building, but understands something needs to be done with the property in the near future.
Other highlight from the plan include revenue replacement which sounds boring on the surface, but ultimately means Rockford won't raise property taxes this year.
The city listed projects for Police District 2, the Coronado, BMO Harris Bank Center, and the demolition of several buildings.
Rockford will also renew the workforce development program for several extra years.
However, all of these figures are preliminary as all of the projects would need approval by city council alderman before any shovels hit the ground.