Rockford leaders try to find compromise with City Market footprint

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A cramped city council chambers was mum after Rockford aldermen tried to find a compromise on a contentious issue.
City Market and the City of Rockford recommended to aldermen to keep the original market footprint from 2021. That footprint was established to allow people to social distance during the pandemic, but City Market leaders pushed their survey as evidence people wanted the footprint to say.
The survey which had around 500 people respond showed the 70% of people liked the footprint. Additionally, 60% of businesses that responded to the survey said that they saw either better or equal traffic than 2019.
However, dozens of downtown business owners disagreed with the footprint to the point where 64 signed a petition to aldermen asking them not to vote for it.
Infinite Soul Vibrations Owner Tamika Brown says blocking roads downtown blocks customers from their businesses.
"I feel like opening it up more would allow our customers to come drive and park if they’re not interested in the market, they can actually at least try to park right in front of the shop they’re interested in going to," Brown said.
What resulted was an attempt by 14th Ward Alderman Mark Bonne to find a compromise. He voted to amend the footprint to eliminate road blocks on Madison Street and move the State Street boundary back a block behind the Madison Street intersection. The amendment passed 4-1.
Rock River Development Partnership Chairman Peter Provenzano has some issues with the new footprint.
"We will accommodate whatever footprint the city council chooses," Provenzano said. "Right now I think the footprint that's been recommended in some respects is unfortunate."
He specifically lamented what CJ's Public House did with Madison Street closed down last summer. Provenzano believes the new footprint will take away from what that business accomplished from keeping people downtown after the market ended at 8:00p.m.
The market footprint is not finalized. The full city council will vote on the matter next Monday. Just like the committee meeting, the council could amend the footprint again.
